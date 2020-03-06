MOL partners with uni to set up circular economy center

MTI – Econews

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL on Friday said it is partnering with the University of Pannonia, based in Veszprém (99 km southwest of Budapest), to set up a circular economy sustainability competency center with HUF 4.8 billion in grant money from the National Research, Development and Innovation Office, state news wire MTI reports.

The center will focus on water management, waste management and recycling, sustainable energy sources, city development, and environmentally-friendly tourism.

Other partners engaged in the project are water treatment company Hidrofilt, waste management company Netta Pannonia, research nonprofit Bay Zoltán Applied Research and city developer Nagykanizsai Városfejlesztő.