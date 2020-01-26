Hungary to expand bikeway network nearly 15,000 km by 2030

MTI – Econews

Hungary aims to expand its network of bikeways close to 15,000 km by 2030, a government official said on Friday, presenting prizes for cycle-friendly communities and workplaces, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Innovation and Technology Ministry state secretary Támas Schanda noted that there are 9,100 km of bikeways in Hungary at present, including 5,100 km of shared in-road bikeways and 4,000 km of segregated cycle paths.

This year, nine communities and 11 workplaces were recognized for their efforts to promote cycling.