Hungary PMI edges down to 57.0 in March

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) slipped slightly to 57.0 points in March, from 57.2 in February, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Tuesday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index fell slightly but remained over the 50 threshold. The production volume index was lower, but continued to show expansion.

The employment index also continued to show growth and increased from February.

Delivery times were longer in March. Purchased inventories climbed for the 15th month in a row.