Hungary GDP growth decelerates to 4.5% in Q4

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs GDP rose 4.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, state news wire MTI reported, citing the first reading of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Growth slowed from 5% in Q3. GDP growth was exceptionally strong in the first quarter, reaching 5.3% before slowing to 4.9% in Q2.

Full-year GDP growth reached 4.9% in 2019. In 2018 full-year growth was 5.1%, up from a 4.3% growth rate in 2017.

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar year effects, Q4 GDP growth was 4.6%.

KSH said market-based services, as well as the industrial and construction sectors, contributed the most to growth in Q4.

The seasonally and calendar year adjusted annual growth rate was 4.9% in 2019, down from 5.1% in 2018 but up from 4.5% in 2017.