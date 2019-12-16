Firefighters union decries “tricky” pay raise

BBJ

Despite continuous recruitment, firefighters are facing increasing shortages and severe wage tensions between firefighter salaries and starting salaries and allowances offered in comparable segments of the civilian sphere, reports hrportal.hu.

File photo shows regional fire-fighting exercise in Algyő, near Szeged (175 km southeast of Budapest), October 8, 2015. Photo by jax973/Shutterstock.com

The firefighters union reveals that the persistent staff shortage is generating permanent leave issues. Colleagues are unable to spend their holidays with their families and rest, which is essential to being 100% focused on their duties.

The union goes on to attack the practice of what it calls "tricky" wage increases whereby existing wage items are renamed without adding additional resources. This also applies to incorporating the cafeteria frame into any basic salary, it says.

In its view, it is also unacceptable to introduce additional tasks linked to wage increases or to change the working time framework through changes to the calculation of leave, hrportal.hu adds.