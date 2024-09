The ministry said it was inviting the tenders to step up domestic hydrocarbon production and reduce the country’s dependence on energy imports.

Applications for the 20-year concessions, in the areas around Buzsák, Csongrád, Hatvan, Kalocsa, Kiskőrös, Kiskunhalas, Tab, and Tamási, may be submitted in mid-January 2025.

The tender documentation is available at: kormany.hu/energiaugyi-miniszterium/koncesszio.

Hungary last called tenders for hydrocarbon concessions five years ago, according to MTI.