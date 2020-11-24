Chambers declare support for conscious business culture initiative

Bence Gaál

Three chambers of commerce and a business club jointly signed a declaration in support of the Initiative of Conscious Business Culture by Bridge Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Shutterstock.com

AmCham, Swisscham Hungary, BELGABIZ (Belgian Business Club), and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hungary decided to sign the initiative, committing themselves to values such as sustainable value creation and long-term strategic thinking.

Bridge Budapest says that the new and tougher restrictions against COVID-19 and the economic recession require all business actors to stay focused and to explore new solutions. The association believes that after the second wave these new partnerships will be able to provide support to the recovery.

According to a joint survey of Bridge Budapest and Opten, businesses run in a conscious, ethical and value-driven way with long term thinking impose lower risk, generate more profit, and build more resilience. For clients, these businesses are more attractive in general the survey says. In addition, these companies are more productive, they employ more people, they grow faster and contribute to a more formal domestic economy.

Budapest Bridge launched the Initiative of Conscious Business Culture in 2017. The initiative now has more than 1,000 members.