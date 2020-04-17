ÁSZ President: families need to rebudget

Nicholas Pongratz

The government is redesigning the budget, and the same should be done at the retail level, and the emphasis should be on reserves, points out President of the State Audit Office (ÁSZ) László Domokos, writes uzletem.hu.

In the current economic situation, thousands of workers will lose their jobs overnight and, according to surveys, only one-third of the population has money set aside for unforeseen situations, which is worrying, Domokos emphasized.

In each family, a “minister of finance” should be appointed to plan, control and implement the budget, who will regularly review the bills and cut spending, the ÁSZ president said.