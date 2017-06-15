ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of securities at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 25 billion of securities at auction today, sticking to its original offers, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of discount 12-month T-bills. Primary dealers bid for HUF 29.6 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.13%, 3 bps over the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 5 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds. Dealersʼ bids reached HUF 28.3 bln.