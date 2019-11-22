Sziget documentary ʼWheels of Madnessʼ debuts

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

Austrian film production company Das Rund Filmproduction debuted a film the Sziget Festival adventures of Gal Mizrachi, a young man from Israel confined to a wheelchair, who rose to international fame after Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited him up on the stage to smash his guitar.

"Sziget changed my life, this is my favorite festival and favorite place on Earth," Mizrachi, the protagonist of "Wheels of Madness" says. He first visited Sziget in 2015.

"Here, I learned a lot about myself, humaneness, kindness, friendship, and I got to know a lot of new music thanks to performers arriving from all around the globe," he adds. "Sziget proved that boundaries only exist in our head."

The documentary is available on YouTube.