Sziget clinches 2nd major green award this year

BBJ

Sziget Festival has won its second international "green" recognition this year, taking home the AGF Greener Innovations Award at the 2020 International AGF Awards, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A Greener Festival, the organizer of the event aims at helping events and festivals implement environmentally-friendly practices.

Sziget was recognized for an innovative composting system employed at its Mama Earth Eatery, a catering unit that promoted sustainable eating via serving dishes with a low carbon footprint. During the last edition of the festival, leftover food from the eatery as well as cutlery and plates made from degradable plastics were processed via a mobile composting system developed by ProfiKomp Zrt.

The humus created by composting will be used for the recultivation of the Óbuda Island in Budapest, further contributing to Szigetʼs local sustainability efforts. Festivalgoers also had the chance to familiarize themselves with the composting process at an on-site open lab.

"Naturally, our sustainability efforts do not end here," said Sziget Festival chief organizer Tamás Kádár."Szigetʼs high-priority mission is to lay the foundations for sustainable festival activities, which is why we have developed a long-term plan that will be presented during Earth Day in April."