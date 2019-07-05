Picnic weekend on Szabadság-híd starts tomorrow

remember me
Szabadság-híd (Freedom Bridge) in Budapest will be closed to traffic for all four weekends of July, and open only for pedestrians.
The project, which is an urban experiment in public space development, will have various programs including concerts, spontaneous gatherings, performances, and BBQs, the Facebook site of the event reported. Since there will be no shops or food trucks at the event, visitors will not be able to buy anything.
They should bring own food, beverages and music, the organizers say. During the weekends, trams 47, 48 and 49 will be replaced by buses.
