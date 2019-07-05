Nude photo exhibition by Kondor and Török

Bence Gaál

Pajta Galéria and Kondor Stúdió will organize a collaborative photo exhibition entitled "Blue and Black: the Nude" starting late July, featuring pictures of internationally acclaimed photo artists László Kondor and László Török, the organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

Morning in the Studio (1984) by László Kondor.

The exhibition features side by side displays of the artistsʼ widely diverse treatment of the human form.

The exhibit includes 80 images spanning from 1973 to 2015. The photos are selected from Törökʼs and Kondorʼs extensive archives, revisited with an eye for what the collections have in common rather than how they are different. They contrast and compare their long fascination with the human form.

"The pair discovered some surprising similarities between their works, but, like a slant rhyme, there is a close but not always exact correspondence of the meanings," the organizers say.

The women in Törökʼs photos are washed in sky-blue (his trademark), set in visually challenging constructions. Many of the images were created with and in tribute to others at the heart of a photographic community centered on him and Pajta Galéria in Salföld.

Architecturally stylized

Kondorʼs black and white photographs were taken during his time in America running a successful commercial studio in Chicago. They are stark and architecturally stylized, a crystallization of form, according to the organisers. This is the first exhibition of this work in Hungary.

Kondor is better known for his work as a witness to world events ranging from the Vietnam War, with its anti-war violence on American streets, and the political halls of Chicago’s iconic Mayor Richard J. Daley (1902 – 1976).

The exhibition will run from July 27-October 15 at Kossuth Lajos u. 31 in Salföld (166 km southwest of Budapest, on the northern shore of Lake Balaton). The gallery is open for visitors on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., and by other times at appointment.