Ludwig Museum announces guided tours

Bence Gaál

Ludwig Museum (Museum of Contemporary Arts) has announced this summer’s schedule for guided tours, featuring the exhibitions of Erwin Wurm and Sam Havadtoy.

From Erwin Wurm’s exhibition “One-Minute Works. Sculpture as Program”. Photo: Dániel VÉGEL © Ludwig Museum - Museum of Contemporary Art, Archives

The tours are offered in English as well. A guided event of world-renowned Austrian artist and sculptor Erwin Wurm’s exhibition “One-Minute Works. Sculpture as Program” will be offered on September 5.



A special guided tour of Ludwig Museum’s collections and “secret areas” is available twice this summer. The event, taking visitors through the restoration studio and the storage rooms, offering exciting stories, and also providing inside information about the “Westkunst-Ostkunst” exhibition, will take place on August 1 and 29.

A combined tour entitled “Stars in the Museum” is a 60 minutes long guided event, with an overview of the Wurm and Havadtoy exhibitions. Sam Havadtoy, an artist with Hungarian roots, was an important member of the 1970s-80s New York art scene, collaborating with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Yoko Ono, among others. The tour takes place on July 25, August 8 and 22.

All guided tours can be attended with a valid entrance ticket or annual pass.