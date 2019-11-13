Korean contemporary architecture exhibition opens

BBJ

Marking the 30th anniversary of Hungary-Korea relations, the Korean Cultural Center in cooperation with Mokcheon Architecture Archive in Budapest opens an exhibit titled “A Cosmopolitan Look at Korean Contemporary Architecture”, hungary.korean-culture.org reports.

The event will present 30 architectural projects from Korea’s past 30 years.

Each project tells a specific but universal story of the role of architecture in a changing Korean society. For details of the exhibition and to download the catalog of the event, visit the website of the Korean Cultural Center.