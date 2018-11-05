Govʼt earmarks almost HUF 3 bln for World Urban Games bid

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has declared its support for a bid for Budapest to host the inaugural edition of the World Urban Games next year and earmarked almost HUF 3.0 bln in support for the endeavor, a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The resolution instructs the government commissioner for developments in the capital to coordinate the governmentʼs tasks related to the bid, in cooperation with the mayor of Budapest and the human resources minister.

The government declared its support for the Priority Government Investments Centre Nonprofit (KKBK) to submit the bid to the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF). GAISF launched the selection process for the first World Urban Games in the spring.

"The World Urban Games will be a downtown, five-day celebration featuring a new-generation of sports and a showcase for the skill, style and power of the most successful and inspirational urban athletes, riders and break-dancers on the planet," according to GAISF.

The proposed sports program would include up to 14 disciplines in Olympic and non-Olympic sports which meet criteria approved by the GAISF Council.

Potential eligible disciplines include 3×3 basketball, BMX freestyle cycling, boulder sports, breakdance, climbing, freestyle flying disc, inline freestyle, parkour, roller freestyle, skateboard and sprint orienteering.

The World Urban Games could involve around 700 competitors along with 300 team officials and is designed to be staged on a single, easily accessible downtown site. The events will avoid use of public roads.

The GAISF Council is scheduled to meet in Lausanne on Monday, November 5, when it will receive reports on the candidate cities to host the World Urban Games. "The Council expects to make its decision at this time and the result will be announced accordingly," GAISF said a few days earlier.