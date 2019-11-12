Budapest Christmas Market awaits visitors

BBJ

The Budapest Christmas Market is now open, awaiting visitors until January 1, 2020 at the recently refurbished Vörösmarty tér, the official site of the market says.

The market, which was visited by more than 800,000 people last year, will feature more than 120 artisan vendors alongside food stalls offering seasonal delicacies.

At the beginning of November, St Martin’s Day delicacies made of goose will be in the spotlight, followed by game dishes. As the Christmas period begins, fish, stuffed cabbage and dishes connected to Hanukkah will be in the focus, while the specialty of the post-Christmas period will be roast pig.

In addition to the fair at Vörösmarty tér, there will be smaller Christmas markets at Deák Ferenc tér and Fővám tér as well, organizers say.

Last year, a public vote for Europeʼs best Christmas market, organized by European Best Destinations, has ended with the "Advent Feast at the Basilica" in Budapest gathering the second-highest number of votes.