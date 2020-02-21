Balaton Sound program wins international festival award

Nicholas Pongratz

The Balaton Sound Festival will continue its Safety First program, which was created two years ago, to encourage a conscious and safe festival. The program received the Grand Prize in the Health and Safety Development category at this year’s European Festival Awards (EFA), writes portfolio.hu.

The aim of the campaign is to minimize the health, safety and technical problems that occur at festivals.

The program features a team of 100 international and Hungarian volunteers, and the event’s smartphone app has a feature that allows visitors to directly request help.

Last year’s innovation was that the program had grown to become international in terms of volunteers as 15% of the team was foreign. Young people seeking help came from France, Belgium and Germany, among others.

From February this year, the organizers are expecting medical, national defense and psychology students and all young people who are receptive to the topic, both from Hungary and abroad, portfolio.hu notes.