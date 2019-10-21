Arcadia arcade exhibition returns next month

Bence Gaál

Arcadia, the biggest arcade game exhibition in the region, organized by the Budapest Pinball Museum is set to open for the fourth year in-a-row next month, the museum tells the Budapest Business Journal.

The event offers a variety of pinball machines, with themes ranging from rock band Guns ʼNʼ Roses to sci-fi show Star Trek.

Last year, the event featured 300 pinball machines, video cabinets and other arcade machines, with British fantasy writer legend Ian Livingstone making an appearance. The event attracted 3,000 visitors from Hungary and several other countries.

The Arcadia exhibition always takes place at an external venue, in order to be able to showcase even more games, introducing those that brought magic to the 1980s and 1990s. Apart from the machines, event themes have so far included movie classicsʼ pinballs, the oldest and the biggest pinballs in the world, tournaments, fantasy literature and retro console games, among others.

This year’s Arcadia will once again deploy more than 300 machines from the golden age of arcade. Actor Adam Brown, who played in Hollywood blockbusters "The Hobbit" and the latest instalments of "Pirates of the Caribbean", has also confirmed his attendance at Arcadia 2019. The show will also exhibit themed pinball machines from both these movie.

Brown’s attendance will be preceded by a panel talk on Tolkien with experts, while the following day will be dominated by Mortal Kombat 2 tournaments, open to everyone. Sunday will offer competitions on classic arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man .

The event will run from November 1-3 at the Dürlin Event House. More information is available on Arcadiaʼs Facebook page. Tickets are available online or on the spot.