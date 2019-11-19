8th Budapest Jewish and Israeli Film Festival next week

Bence Gaál

The eighth edition of the Budapest Jewish and Israeli Film Festival is set to present a selection of pictures from France, Mexico, the United States, Israel, Austria, and Hungary next week, organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

A still from "The Shepherd", one of the Hungarian movies featured at the festival.

The event runs between November 27- December 1. This years’ line-up features movies depicting today’s Jewish culture and heritage.

One of the featured movies is "RBG", a portrayal of Ruth Bader Ginsburgʼs rise to the U.S. Supreme Court. French historical movie "Promise at Dawn" will also be screened. The film tells the story of Romain Gary, one of the most famous French novelists and sole writer to have won the Goncourt Prize for French literature twice.

Additionally, the festival offers a pick of recent Hungarian cinema, including "Those who Remained", "The Shepherd", "Curtiz", and "The Euphoria of Being".

Budapest Jewish and Israeli Film Festival is the successor of the former Budapest Jewish Film Festival and Budapest Israeli Film week, merging the traditions of these two popular events, organizers say.

