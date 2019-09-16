Judafest celebrates Jewish Fall Feasts

BBJ

This September, the Judafest Community Festival in and around Klauzál tar will celebrate the traditional Jewish Fall Feasts, with a broad line-up of talks, urban walks, cultural gigs, and concerts, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will run between September 20-22. Budapest’s District VII is today considered one of Europe’s must-see urban destinations, with an unmatched atmosphere filled with living Jewish and multicultural traditions dated back to several hundred years.

Visitors also get the opportunity to explore authentic Jewish dishes and a collection of craft arts, while children are offered their own activities throughout the festival.

A truly multicultural get-together, Judafest Community Festival attracts several thousand local and foreign visitors, giving them the chance to meet old friends and new people, organizers say.

Further information is available at www.judafest.org.