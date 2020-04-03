Wizz Air aircraft bringing more PPE from China to Hungary

MTI – Econews

Six aircraft of Hungarian low-fare carrier Wizz Air have landed in Beijing and will bring 4.3m masks and several hundred thousand overalls back to Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on his Facebook page on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

In a video of a meeting with Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, Szijjártó acknowledged the "key role" Wizz Air is playing in repatriating Hungarians from overseas and delivering personal protective equipment to the country.

In a separate Facebook post, Szijjártó thanked Wu Biqiang, who heads the local unit of Huawei, for the delivery of 50,000 masks to Hungary from the telecommunications giant in the morning on Friday.

Huawei employs more than 2,000 people in Hungary.

