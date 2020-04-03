Share Now, OMV provide cars to healthcare institutions

Bence Gaál

Carsharing company Share Now and oil and gas company OMV Hungária Kft. are looking to help healthcare institutions in Budapest fighting the coronavirus pandemic by offering them 10 premium cars, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The cars are temporarily removed from Share Nowʼs fleet and handed over with keys. The cost of petrol is covered by the carsharing companyʼs partner OMV.

The vehicles are provided to laboratory diagnostic service provider SYNLAB and the senior staff at South Pest Central Hospital and OMV.

Additionally, Share Now says that it has been also assisting in the delivery of nearly half a ton of food supply which was donated by IKEA Hungary to the Hungarian Baptist Aid.

"All donations have been provided to the employees of institutions whose daily work is essential in the current situation to control the epidemic, while putting their own health at risk," says Péter Fischer, managing director of Share Now Hungary.

Tibor Balogh, managing director of OMV Hungária Kft. adds, "We immediately said yes to Share Now’s request, because we believe that safe mobility is essential for every frontline personnel in this situation."

According to the press release, the decision was preceded by searching for institutions and assessing their needs respectively, so that a fleet of MINI Coopers, BMW 2 Active Tourers and BMW X1 models could be put together.

Tamás Póda, commercial and marketing director of SYNLAB says, "The work we do in our labs is very important, as we are the largest private service provider in the Hungarian healthcare industry. In order for the healthcare system to function even in the event of a coronavirus emergency, it is essential that our employees continue to access their workplace. We would like to thank Share Now and OMV for offering their help, so that our employees have a safer alternative for their travels compared to public transport.”

János Szlávik, head of Department at Central Hospital of Southern Pest National Institute of Hematology and Infectious Diseases, notes, "It is a very good feeling for us as healthcare professionals to have the support of the public in these difficult times. We are very grateful for the companies that make our everyday lives easier with their contributions. We are thankful to Share now carsharing provider and OMV for offering the cars, so we can help serving our colleagues’ mobility needs."

Special measures in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis

The carsharing companyʼs cars are subject to strict and regular disinfection in accordance with the international Share Now standards, and a disinfection cloth package is available in every car for the clients.

"We are constantly emphasizing to our clients that staying home is the best choice for the sake of their own health and for the community. At the same time, however, we know that in some cases leaving home is still inevitable these days, so we canceled the registration fee on March 18, 2020 and reduced the per-minute fee for all models in the fleet. We also provide our customers with free weekly driving credit to further reduce the cost of usage. The introduced changes will remain in effect until withdrawal," stresses Bence Buday, new co-managing director of Share Now Hungary.

OMV Hungária Kft. managing director Balogh says, "Over the past few weeks, OMV has introduced a number of regulations that have added to the strict hygiene standards already in place to help our customers refuel and shop safely. In addition, we provide all health workers with one coffee a day to take away for free, helping to refresh and thanking them for their efforts."