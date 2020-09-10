Number of active COVID-19 cases reaches 5,571

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 5,571, with 476 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 43% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 10,191.

The death toll has increased by two, reaching 630.

The number of recoveries has grown to 3,990.

Currently, 234 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 11 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 505,585 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,043 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 4,466. Pest County is the second most affected, with 1,464 cases, followed by Fejér County (598 cases).