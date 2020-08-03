Number of active COVID-19 cases falls to 534

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 534, down from 556 last Friday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 36% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,544 from 4,505 last Friday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,413, up from 3,353 before the weekend.

The death toll stands at 597, up one since last Friday.

Some 74 patients are currently hospitalized, with seven of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 346,962 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,657 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,065. Pest County is the second most affected, with 691 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).