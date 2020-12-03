New initiative to fight fear, negative mindset in the business world

Bence Gaál

ITL Group has created a new initiative called "Fear is the mind-killer", looking to combat the negative mindset and fear of the unknown in the business world brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The website, available here, collects experiences, suggestions, and stories from entrepreneurs and managers who face the current global economic crisis caused by COVID-19, as human beings, and as business people.

In a video message posted on the website, Alessandro Farina, managing director of the group, noted that the stories are "going to teach us how to react in such a period".

"We need to collect those positive experiences from those people who were able to react in a positive way to the situation," Farina said, adding that the project is not only about the pandemic, but mindset as well.

According to the website, ITL Group is inviting people to share their story as a positive message to help and inspire others to face the current, rapidly changing circumstances. Fearisthemind-killer.com is open for story submissions via email.

The initiative is sponsored by the Budapest Business Journal and MVÜK.