Hungary pre-orders almost 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Hungary has placed advance orders for close to 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a weekly interview on public radio on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

"The European Commission is making an attempt to coordinate member statesʼ intentions to acquire [vaccines] and Hungary has signed on for close to 5 million doses," he said on Kossuth Rádió.

"When there is a vaccine, then weʼll have it, too," he added.

The European Commission launched an initiative in June to support the swift development and production of a novel coronavirus vaccine in the framework of which it enters into agreements with individual producers on behalf of member states. In return for the right to buy a specified number of vaccine doses in a given timeframe, the EC finances part of the upfront costs faced by vaccine producers in the form of "Advance Purchase Agreements".

Hungary has a population of just under 10 million.