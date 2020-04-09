Hungary curfew restrictions prolonged indefinitely

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian government has decided to extend the curfew restrictions currently in place indefinitely, according to an announcement posted on Facebook by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Viktor Orbán (Photo by Facebook.com)

"We have imposed curfew restrictions two weeks ago. I know, it is a hard thing, as it causes inconvenience for us all, but the deadline will expire soon, this Saturday," Orbán said.

He added that the government held consultations with mayors, the police, epidemiologists, and scientists before deciding to prolong the restrictions. Orbán argued that based on their feedback, the measures and restrictions introduced so far are successful, and the spread of the virus has been slowed down.

According to the announcement, mayors will receive an opportunity to introduce stricter restrictions themselves for the Easter holiday (until midnight next Monday), if they deem it necessary.

The Prime Minister also called on people to comply with the measures and avoid gatherings, and to accept that Easter will be "different" this year.

The government will review whether curfew restrictions should remain in place on a weekly basis.

