Hungary confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 1190

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary has increased to 1190, up 210 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The Pesti út Elderly Care Home alone has 151 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

The total number of victims now stands at 77, up 11 since yesterday.

According to the website, 12 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 112.

Some 16,006 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine, and 29,948 coronavirus tests have been conducted until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 580 cases, followed by Pest county (194). The third most infected region in the country remains Fejér county with 72 cases.

