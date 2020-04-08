Compulsory inspections ordered in elderly care homes

BBJ

In some elderly care homes, healthcare has been “compromised”, therefore there will be compulsory inspections, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said at the online press conference of the Operational Group, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Gergely Botár/kormany.hu

Müller warned that elderly care homes were especially at risk, and therefore, operators had a special responsibility. All shortcomings must be eliminated, she argued.

Four residents have died of COVID-19 infection in the Pesti út Elderly Care Home. More than half of its residents have already been tested, and everyone will be examined, she said.

The officer stressed that infected persons displaying mild symptoms who are staying in institutions must be closely monitored, adding that a ban on new admissions and visits is already in effect. Residents are not allowed to leave either. The restrictions will remain in place during the Easter period.

