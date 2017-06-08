Wizz Air starts flights to Kazakhstan in time for Expo 2017

BBJ

The first direct flight of low-cost Hungarian airline Wizz Air from Budapest to the Kazakhstan capital of Astana took off Thursday, according to reports. The flight has been launched ahead of the opening of the Expo 2017 in Astana at the weekend.

Online business news daily vg.hu cited Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga as saying at a news conference in Budapest prior to the flightʼs departure that the direct air connection between the two countries was being relaunched after a long hiatus, following an extended period of preparations.

The minister noted that Hungary will be among those represented at the Expo 2017 in Astana, opening June 10. The expoʼs motto is "Futureʼs Energy," and aims to create a global debate between countries, NGOs, companies and the general public on the crucial question of how to ensure safe and sustainable access to energy for all while reducing CO2 emissions.

With 112 countries participating, Varga noted that organizers expect up to six million visitors over the duration of the exposition, which runs until September 10.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Budapest Airport, noted that the launch of the flight has made a very important city accessible and will help bring ties closer between Hungary and Kazakhstan. He noted that the new direct flight shortens to under five hours a journey that formerly took 8-9 hours.