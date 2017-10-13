Varga Cellars to increase sales by one third this year

MTI – Econews

Vintner Varga Cellars plans to sell 16 million bottles of wine in Hungary this year, up from 14.6 million in 2016, co-owner Péter Varga says.

Varga Cellars will process 21 million kilos of grapes this year, 30% more than last year, Varga told national news agency MTI. This includes almost two million kg of grapes harvested by the company and about 19 million kg purchased from other vineyards in the country, he added. Varga said the quality of this yearʼs harvest is excellent, although the volume is average.

Varga Cellars owns 200 hectares of vineyards near Badacsony, Balatonaliga and Eger, and operates cellars in Badacsony, Eger and Tokaj-hegyalja. The company had revenue of HUF 4.7 billion in 2016 and has a headcount of 186.

This yearʼs wine is expected to be of excellent quality.