Excellent outlook for wine production this year

MTI – Econews

The weather has not been favourable for grapes this year, but the wine produced will be of excellent quality, Eliza Kiss ministerial commissioner of the Ministry for Agriculture said on Friday.

The amount of wine produced this year could be similar to last yearʼs 2.8 million hectolitres, but should be of excellent quality, national news agency MTI reports. Kiss said the average bulk purchase price of grapes is around HUF 98-100 per kilogram. The commissioner added that this yearʼs grape harvest has been affected by frosts in spring, by hail damage and drought, but the quality had been preserved.

Diana Sidlovits of the National Agriculture Chamber (NAK) said grapes grown on 13,839 hectares have been affected by adverse weather in 2017. The total wine growing area in Hungary was 63,600 hectares in 2016, dropping from 93,200 hectares in 2004.