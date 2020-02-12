UPC Direct extends channel lineup

Bence Gaál

UPC Direct announced the broadening of its channel its lineup, with almost all subscribers gaining access to two more channels, the service provider tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Image: Shutterstock.com

UPC Direct started 2020 with a portfolio expansion, adding three more channels to its selection.

Life TV will be available in the Medium TV package. Followers of the channel will have a chance to choose from a variety of series and talk shows, and get a glimpse of the celebrity world as well through reality shows and biographical documentaries.

Plus HD TV package subscribers may enjoy two additional channels: Epic Drama HD and Viasat Nature.

Epic Drama HD primarily broadcasts costume drama series, offering several premieres to its audience this spring, such as "54 Hours", a mini-series based on a true story of a German hostage situation. The channel will also host the second season of the sci-fi series "The Blue Book Project", which will start at the end of March. Viasat Nature is aimed at documentary fans, with programs such as "Puffin Patrol", and "Wild Sri Lanka - Realm of the Leopard". Biology teacher turned showman Jeremy Wade will also rs

Both Medium TV and Medium HD TV subscribers will be able to watch Viasat History and AXN, two channels only available to Plus HD TV subscribers previously.

All new channels will officially become part of UPC Directʼs lineup starting March 17, but the service provider says that subscribers will be able to enjoy them from February 17.

Additionally, more programs are set to become available through the UPC Direct Now application, extending the selection to 51 channels. As of February 17, RTL Klub HD will also be included in the application’s portfolio.

The service provider says that new additions are coming later on this year, thanks to an agreement concluded between RTL Hungary and UPC Direct. Film+ HD and the RTL II HD will be available in the first half of the year, and RTL Most +, RTL’s premium streaming service will be accessible for the subscribers in the near future.