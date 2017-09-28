University teams up with Magnus Aircraft on training

MTI – Econews

The University of Pécs is launching a training program in aircraft development and production with the involvement of local manufacturer Magnus Aircraft.

The university (in southwest Hungary) and Magnus signed an agreement on the cooperation yesterday. The sides will partner in the areas of alternative and hybrid drives, body design and simulation software development, national news agency MTI reports.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier, Magnus recently started building a HUF 5.2 billion plant in Pécs. The factory will employ at least 105 people to turn out no fewer than 200 aircraft a year.

Magnus Aircraft was the first company in the world to develop a two-seat aircraft made from composite materials and capable of aerobatics. It will soon launch an electric version of its aircraft, supported by German engineering company Siemensʼ innovation.