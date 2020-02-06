UniCredit books declining profit in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Italyʼs UniCredit booked a consolidated after-tax profit of EUR 157 million at its business in Hungary last year, down 12%, an earnings report released Thursday shows, state news wire MTI reports.

Net interest income fell 6% to EUR 189 million but net revenue from commissions and fees increased 6% to EUR 85 mln. Net trading income was up 9% at EUR 51 mln.

The business had EUR 4.509 billion of client loans at the end of December, up 4% from twelve months earlier. The stock of client deposits increased by 7% to EUR 6.268 bln.