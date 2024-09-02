The company’s net sales revenue climbed 23% to HUF 328.4 bln. 4iG’s EBITDA increased 16% to HUF 110.5 bln, news agency MTI writes, citing the report.

However, despite this, a HUF 39.3 bln net financial loss put 4iG in the red.

4iG noted that close to approximately 88% of its net sales revenue was generated by its telecommunications business.

In a geographical breakdown, domestic sales accounted for 87% of the total, while sales in Albania generated 10% and sales in Montenegro just about 3%.

As the BBJ wrote earlier, 4iG reported a loss of more than HUF 18 bln in Q1 2024.