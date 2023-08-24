Hungarian-Developed Drone Complete Final Test Flights

ProTAR, a Hungarian-developed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) successfully completed its final test flights, according to a recent press release.

With the completion of the latest test flights, Rotors & Cams Zrt. - a member of the 4iG Group - and its customer, the Hungarian Defense Forces, officially closed the development of ProTAR, thus officially ending the two-and-a-half-year development phase of the target material drone system.

The unmanned aerial system, designed to improve the air defense capability of the army, can fly in formation at up to 500 km/h, and can be used to simulate attacking aircraft in real conditions. The system can contribute to increasing the proficiency of air defense units by increasing the flexibility and efficiency of exercises, while reducing costs and risks.

According to Zsolt Molnár, the CEO of Rotors & Cams Zrt., there is every chance that ProTAR will soon help the training of air defense units, even in Hungary, as its capabilities make the target flight system one of the best developments in the Hungarian defense industry.