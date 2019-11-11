Space tech firm CEO wins EY ʼEntrepreneur of the Yearʼ

Bence Gaál

Gyula Horváth, founder and CEO of space tech firm C3S Elektronikai Fejlesztő Kft. has won the grand prize at the Hungarian round of the EY "Entrepreneur of the Year" awards, meaning that he will represent Hungary at the global version of the event in Monaco, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Horváth started his company building on his experiences gathered during the development of Masat-1, the first Hungarian satellite. Today, his companyʼs engineering services cover mission planning and design as well.

Head of K9-Sport Kft. Gyula Sebő and Qualysoft founder Tamás Simon were also recognized at the gala.

Sebő managed to establish his presence on the world market through dog harnesses that take into account canine anatomy and the strain on human joints. Founded in 1997, K9-Sport currently employs about 400 people.

Simonʼs company Qualysoft provides IT related advice and services in seven countries, including Germany. The firm, established 20 years ago, now offers flexible solutions in a variety of fields, such as finance, energy, and commerce.

The panel of experts, headed by Wizz Air founder and CEO József Váradi, also handed out special awards for entrepreneurs who excelled in aspects such as entrepreneurial spirit, improving the quality of life, digital solutions, and new-generation manufacturing technologies.

Kész Groupʼs Mihály Varga, All You Can Moveʼs Zsuzsa Mihalik, JÓKenyérʼs Klára Ludwig, AImotiveʼs László Kishonti, and Veresi Paradicsomʼs Rita Jójárt and Zsolt Márkus were all recognized at the event with a special award.

"In recent years, the expectations regarding the operation of companies have changed significantly," says Botond Rencz, EYʼs country managing partner for Hungary. "Innovation, using the technological solutions of the future, and expanding the knowledge available for humanity have especially been in the spotlight. An attitude that mirrors the sustainable development of businesses has become a common demand in both the domestic and global economic environment. The award-winning entrepreneurs are the pioneers of this new era, for which I congratulate them."

The main sponsor of the EY "Entrepreneur of the Year" award is LGT Group.