Several new investments unveiled on Friday in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Several companies have recently inaugurated new facilities in Hungary. The Hungarian government contributed with grants to some of the investments.

Germanyʼs Wuppermann inaugurated a HUF 30 billion steel pickling and hot-dip galvanizing plant at the port of Gönyű (in northwest Hungary), on the Danube, on Friday. A government grant had covered about 10% of the cost of the investment. Wuppermann earlier said it plans to process about 200,000 tons of feedstock at the plant and projects annual revenue of HUF 40 bln, with exports accounting for 95% of sales.

Elsewhere, meanwhile, German-owned Continental Automotive Hungary inaugurated a HUF 180 million training workshop for electrical technicians on Friday. The government supported the investment with a HUF 123 mln grant, the Ministry for National Economy said.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group inaugurated Park Inn by Radisson in Zalakaros (southwest Hungary), again on Friday. The 239-room hotel was built at a cost of "several billion forints", director Regina Janicsak told MTI. It has a conference room with a capacity for 300 people, she added.

Electronics company Kontakt-Elektro inaugurated a HUF 200 mln expansion at its base in Pécs (210 km southwest of Budapest) on Friday. Kontakt-Elektro plans to hire 10-15 electricians and three or four electrical engineers in the near future, said managing director Oliver Hirth. Headcount stands at 70 at present. The company had revenue of HUF 1.35 bln last year, public records show.