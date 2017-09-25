Wuppermann opens HUF 30 bln steel plant at Danube port

remember me
Germanyʼs Wuppermann inaugurated a HUF 30 billion steel pickling and hot-dip galvanizing plant on Friday at the port of Gönyű on the Danube, near Győr in northwest Hungary, state news wire MTI reported.
Levente Magyar, minister of state for economic diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, noted that a government grant had covered about 10% of the cost of the investment.
Wuppermann said earlier it plans to process about 200,000 tons of feedstock at the plant and projects annual revenues of HUF 40 bln, with exports accounting for 95% of sales.
