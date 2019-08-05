Rolf Schnitzler new CEO of Budapest Airport

BBJ

Rolf Schnitzler has been appointed the new CEO of Budapest Airport, operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport, replacing Jost Lammers with immediate effect.

Schnitzler has worked for airport management company AviAlliance, Budapest Airportʼs majority owner, for more than 14 years. He has also sat on Budapest Airportʼs supervisory board since 2011.

Last week, it was announced that Lammers is leaving to take the top spot at Franz Josef Strauss International Airport in Munich from January 1, 2020.