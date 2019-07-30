Lammers to move to Munich

BBJ

Jost Lammers, head of Budapest Airport, will take over at Munich Airport from January 1, 2020, aviation news website Airportal.hu reports, citing a statement by Bavarian Minister for Finance and Home Affairs Albert Füracker.

Jost Lammers

The Free State of Bavaria owns 51% of the airport, the news portal notes. Lammers will receive a five-year mandate at the helm of Flughafen München GmbH, replacing Michael Kerkloh, who is set to retire after 17 years of managing the airport.

Lammersʼ replacement at Budapest Airport Zrt., operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport, is not yet known.

Franz Josef Strauss International Airport in Munich is one of the largest airports in Europe, with 46.25 million passengers registered in 2018, the portal notes. The airport is included in the networks of more than 100 airlines.