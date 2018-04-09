Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club refreshed

BBJ

The frequent flyer program of Qatar Airways Privilege Club has been given a new brand identity under the slogan "Don’t just collect miles, collect memories," says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Over the coming weeks, Privilege Club will launch a number of celebratory offers and enhancements, including a new member log-in area, dashboard and other functions designed to make the members’ experience easier, says the company.

The first offer runs until April 12, and promises Privilege Club members, including those based in Hungary, an exclusive chance to earn 3,000 bonus Qmiles in Premium Class and 1,500 bonus Qmiles in Economy Class when booking a ticket up to April 12 for travel until September 30.

More information and full terms and conditions are available at the www.qmiles.com website.

A second offer running until April 15 will offer Privilege Club members an exclusive chance to take advantage of a 50% Qmiles discount when they pay using Qmiles at select stores at Hamad International Airport and the Oryx Galleria, Doha, as well as baggage, date changes, refunds and much more.