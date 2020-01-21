Prinzhorn unit Dunapack Packaging building plant near Budapest

MTI – Econews

Austriaʼs Prinzhorn Group has announced the start of preparations to build another packaging materials plant in Hungary, in Dunavarsány, on the outskirts of Budapest, state news wire MTI reports.

The plant, a unit of Prinzhornʼs Hungarian subsidiary Dunapack Packaging, will have the capacity to turn out 240 million sqm of corrugated packaging a year. It is scheduled to start operating in the summer of 2021.

Prinzhorn Groupʼs total investments in Hungary so far amount to HUF 180 billion. It employs about 1,250 people in Hungary.

In addition to Dunapack Packaging, Prinzhorn Group subsidiaries Hamburger Containerboard and Hamburger Recycling also have facilities in Hungary.