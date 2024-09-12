Palkó has built his career over nearly two decades at major corporations like British American Tobacco, Carlsberg, Heineken, and Coca-Cola HBC. He has held primarily sales, marketing, and strategic positions, giving him a deep understanding of organizational operations. As a leader, he has managed teams of more than 100 people and gained nearly 10 years of experience as a board member.

“It is an incredible honor to continue my career at a globally recognized, Hungarian-owned company that has been operating excellently, growing consistently, and adapting even in the toughest times for decades,” says Palkó.

Founded as a family business in 1982, Special Effects now serves more than 3,000 events worldwide annually, primarily providing audiovisual solutions (lighting, sound, and video technology). Some 90% of the company’s clientele are returning customers, a testament to the high quality of its services and its first-class client management.

With a presence on six continents, the company is supported by a team of nearly 150 industry experts based in offices in Budapest and Debrecen and a modern equipment park of 9,000 units housed in a 2,800 sqm warehouse.

As a continuously growing organization, Special Effects has been strategically preparing to transition from a medium-sized business to a large company for several years. One of Palkó’s primary missions as CEO will be to guide the company through this transformation.

“I aim to preserve the valuable culture that has driven the company’s success for years while opening up new opportunities for growth and innovation,” the new CEO says. “Through open and honest communication, supportive decision-making, and ensuring freedom for my colleagues, I hope to foster further development,” he adds.

András Palkó steps into the role previously held by Zsolt Kassai, who led Special Effects for six years.

Kassai will continue to support the company as a board member and vice president for strategy and innovation, aiding both the company and the recently established Special Effects Group, which now consists of 12 subsidiary firms.