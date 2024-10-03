Clients are increasingly expecting that the services offered by Óbuda Group are being provided in a complex manner and with a unified approach, ensuring an integrated framework. To further deepen such integration, the decision to merge operations has been made, the company says.

By integrating the areas, the company intends to enhance the synergies of its team of experts, to emphasize the diverse range of its services and the efficient collaborative structure, serving both its domestic and international clients.

“I am pleased to announce our decision on merger, which both provides increased value to our customers and partners, and also supports our company in effectively leveraging the synergies already available. By consolidating our complex service package required by real estate developments and large industrial investment projects, along with extensive accountability, smooth communication and enhanced efficiency, we contribute to the success of our partners. This strategic move is the result of thorough analysis, due diligence, and careful consideration. As reflected in our slogan “think ahead”, we are forward-thinking and offer comprehensive solutions,” said Péter Kálmán, CEO of Óbuda Group.

As part of the integration process, Óbuda Építész Stúdió Kft. and Újlak Mérnökiroda Kft., that are part of the group, will be merged into Óbuda-Újlak Zrt., while keeping the same ownership structure. The other subsidiaries of the group will not be affected by the merger. The merger process is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.

Management of Óbuda Group:

Gábor Lipcsei – chairman (cover picture)

Péter Kálmán – CEO

Géza Germán – deputy CEO, architecture

Gábor Horváth – deputy CEO, project management

Over the years, the company has developed its working method based on the operating model of large German industrial companies, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal notes.

Within the framework of their EPCM (Engineering Procurement Construction Management) service, all project-related engineering tasks are performed in close cooperation between the business areas.

As proactive members of the professional community, experts of Óbuda Group are sharing the knowledge accumulated over the years through university courses and industry forums, the company notes