Bálint joins Matild Palace Budapest with a remarkable background in the hospitality industry, bringing more than 15 years of international experience, including sales manager and director of sales roles at renowned international hotel brands’ 4-star and 5-star properties in Budapest.

He also worked at luxury hotels in the South of France, and multiple Marriott International hotels in Budapest and Germany.

Over these years Bálint has gained results-oriented leadership skills and is committed to supporting the Matild Palace team in achieving their goals by applying innovative sales and marketing strategies.

His accomplishments have been recognized with several awards throughout his professional path, including Marriott International’s Special Achievement Award and Outstanding Individual Performance Award.