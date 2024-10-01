Radványi, who has been with PwC since 2003, steps into the CEO role for PwC Hungary today. He began his career at the firm as a fresh graduate and became a partner in 2015 at the age of 35.

Throughout his tenure, he has led numerous domestic and regional transformation projects within the auditing business, as well as major Hungarian and German client projects. In 2020, he was appointed Assurance Services Leader for PwC Hungary, overseeing accounting consulting, risk management, cyber security, and PwC’s Academy, the firm’s adult education center. Under his leadership, PwC’s Hungarian auditing business doubled in size.

“PwC is one of Hungary’s leading firms in auditing, tax advisory, and business consulting. My objective is to further strengthen our market-leading position in our core service areas while expanding into new markets. I believe that the foundation of a successful company lies in trust, collaboration, and responsible, engaging leadership,” said Radványi.

“Beyond financial metrics, sustainable business performance is demonstrated by our ability to attract talent, drive innovation, support the professional development of our employees, and positively impact society. Therefore, I advocate for a diverse and transparent corporate culture where employees strive for excellence, all grounded in mutual trust,” he added.

He also emphasized that, “As the head of PwC, my mission is to leverage our company’s expertise to bolster economic and social trust, while delivering comprehensive, high-quality services to our clients. I firmly believe that we should not merely react to global trends but actively shape them.”

Radványi is also actively engaged in PwC’s social responsibility and diversity initiatives and supports various causes out of personal conviction. As a father of two, he enjoys spending his free time with his family and pursuing sports activities.

Tamás Lőcsei started his tenure as the country managing partner of PwC Hungary in 2018. An internationally recognized expert in taxation and state subsidies, he has facilitated numerous investments in Hungary and the region over the past decades. During his six-year tenure as CMP, he navigated PwC through challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in neighboring Ukraine, along with related economic and labour market difficulties. In his new role, he will lead business development in Hungary and foster economic cooperation between CEE and the Asian region.

“I am proud of what PwC Hungary has achieved under my leadership. Despite economic challenges, our service portfolio has consistently expanded, we opened an office in Debrecen, our employee count has surpassed 1,000, and our revenue has nearly doubled in six years,” noted Lőcsei

“I am optimistic that this momentum will persist, allowing me to further contribute to PwC’s local and regional success. Furthermore, I am happy to be able to dedicate more time to our clients, an aspect of my role that I find particularly fulfilling,” he added.