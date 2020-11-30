Number of Christmas gift recipients expected to narrow

Nicholas Pongratz

As a result of the coronavirus, this year an average Hungarian Internet user is expected to buy Christmas presents mostly for immediate family members, roughly 5-6 people, with a total value of about HUF 52,000, according to a joint survey by Árukereső.hu and GKI Digital, reports Világgazdaság.

Image by Nadya Buyanowa / Shutterstock.com

Compared to previous years, the number of typical gift recipients is expected to narrow. At the same time, the value of gifts per capita will increase by 8%. About a fifth of those surveyed plan to take advantage of the actions announced specifically for Black Friday.

Two-thirds of shoppers follow promotions primarily to purchase Christmas presents, but every second shopper also buys products for their own use. The Hungarian Competition Authority has set strict expectations not only for webshops but also for price comparison sites.